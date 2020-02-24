Fuhler
Funeral service for Lisa Fuhler will be held today at 5:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.
Pena
Funeral service for Rolando Pena will be held today at 10:00am at the First Church of God. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Rodriguez
Celebration of life service for Richard Rodriguez will be held today at 11:0am at Saint Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
