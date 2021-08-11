BAYOU VISTA — In Loving Memory of Vivian Louise Dipuccio, known to family and friends as "Viv" or "Nonni". She was born in Apple Springs, Texas on August 12, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in League City.
Vivian worked hard throughout her life at everything she did and instilled that strong work ethic in all three of her children. She had a fun loving spirit, never met a stranger and always had her door open and a seat at the table for anyone! She will fondly be remembered for her Christmas Eve lasagna dinners, her famous Chicken and Dumplings and of course her "Vivian"-izms that made everybody chuckle when you heard them. She will be missed dearly and in our hearts forever and always.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Bessie Lee, son Russell Lee "Rusty" Dipuccio and sister Abilene Lee. Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles William Dipuccio, Sr., son Rocky Dipuccio (Cheryl); daughter Ricki Marie Dipuccio-Bergeron (Patrick); five grandchildren: Charles Derek Dipuccio (Kristal), Brittney Petrillo (Joe), Steely Nicole Dipuccio, Shannon Renee Dipuccio, Lexi Delany Bergeron and her six great-grandchildren: Kamryn Dipuccio, Kelsey Dipuccio, Rylan D'Ascenzo, Savannah Petrillo, Alana De La Garza and Riley Caminti.
There will be A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
The family would also like to thank Bobbie and Misty and the Staff of UTMB Victory Lakes - IMU. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation may be made in Vivian's honor to your favorite charitable organization.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
