VALLEJO, CA — Elizabeth Taylor-Mack was born on February 15, 1948, in Galveston, Tx. to Leon E. Taylor Jr. and Ethel L. Taylor. She was the eldest of two siblings with her sister Olivia A. Taylor being born 16 months later. Having been born with a congenital heart defect, she faced many health challenges from her very start of life. Although being born with a serious condition, she still enjoyed a normal childhood such as becoming a great swimmer and spending summers running around the Galveston Bay with her sister and cousins. At a young age she was a lover of education, spending hours simply reading for her enjoyment, she would love education throughout her entire life.
She married her sweetheart, Roscoe Mack and they had their only child, Reginald W. Mack. They left Galveston to go to California for better opportunities for their family. While being a wife, a mother and working part time, she continued to pursue her nursing career, determined to be a nurse. She proudly earned her Registered Nursing degree. She worked over 20 years as a Pediatric Nurse and went on to earn her Advanced Nursing degree.
Never ceasing to continue her education, she earned certifications to be a Public Health Nurse, a Faith Community Nurse and a Pastoral Minister. She held a position as Health Ministry Nurse. She created a manual called "St. Columba Catholic Church Health Cabinet Manual Project Our Experience: Building Health Ministry Infrastructure and Sustainability". She was honored with a seat on the Touro University Advisory Board, Mare Island, Vallejo, Ca. and she received the "Gloria Brown Visionary Award" sponsored by UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center Abundant Life Faith Initiative.
She has been a devout member of St. Columba Catholic Church for over 40 years. She was a member of the Knights and Ladies of St. Peter Claver, Court 127, Beta Pi Sigma, Iota Chapter and a co-founder of the Health Cabinet. She facilitated many projects at St. Columba such as the vegetable garden. Up to her decline in health a few years ago, she was active in all of her church memberships. She inspired all of those around her to educate themselves in spirit, mind, body and soul.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents Leon E. Taylor Jr. and Ethel L. Taylor and her niece Regina R. Robinson. She is survived by her husband Roscoe Mack, her son Reginald W. Mack, her sister Olivia A. Taylor Robinson and spouse Ronald C. Robinson, her niece Rhonda Robinson, her grand nephew Tyrone R. Robinson Jr. and spouse Latisha Robinson, her grandniece Alexandria Elizabeth Ogir, her grandniece Erica L. Gratton, her great grand nephew Tyrone R. Robinson III and close family friend Dolly Woodson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.