Elizabeth Taylor-Mack

VALLEJO, CA — Elizabeth Taylor-Mack was born on February 15, 1948, in Galveston, Tx. to Leon E. Taylor Jr. and Ethel L. Taylor. She was the eldest of two siblings with her sister Olivia A. Taylor being born 16 months later. Having been born with a congenital heart defect, she faced many health challenges from her very start of life. Although being born with a serious condition, she still enjoyed a normal childhood such as becoming a great swimmer and spending summers running around the Galveston Bay with her sister and cousins. At a young age she was a lover of education, spending hours simply reading for her enjoyment, she would love education throughout her entire life.

She married her sweetheart, Roscoe Mack and they had their only child, Reginald W. Mack. They left Galveston to go to California for better opportunities for their family. While being a wife, a mother and working part time, she continued to pursue her nursing career, determined to be a nurse. She proudly earned her Registered Nursing degree. She worked over 20 years as a Pediatric Nurse and went on to earn her Advanced Nursing degree.

