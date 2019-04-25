Gloria Ann Salinas passed peacefully at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX, on April 20, 2019 at the age of 71 with a loving family surrounding her.
Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Bertha H. Santos, and father, Bernardo Santos.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Santos Salinas of Texas City; daughter, Roseann with Daniel Price; daughter Angela with Ron Randall; son, Santos Salinas III with Raquel; son, Julian Salinas with Rebecca; her siblings: brother, Bernardo Santos with Angela, her sisters Sylvia Hunt, Norma Montoya with Luis, Rosella Mendoza with Armando; and grandchildren Nolan, Hunter, Savannah, Sarah, Lauren, Mikaela, Vianka, Kloe, Alex, Lucy, & numerous nieces and nephews, along with a large spiritual family who will miss her greatly.
Gloria Ann Salinas was born on November 22, 1947 in Galveston, TX to Bertha Hogan Santos and Bernardo Santos. She graduated from Ball High school in 1967 and earned her LVN certificate from Galveston College in 1968.
A memorial service is scheduled for this Saturday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 7551 Monticello Drive, Texas City, TX, 77591.
The family would like to thank all who have supported us during this difficult time.
We would like to thank the hospital staff at Jennie Sealy ICU and Palliative Care Team for the compassion and professionalism they displayed for Gloria and her family.
