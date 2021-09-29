Bobby James Howard

GALVESTON — Bobby Howard, 65, went home to be with Lord on September 14, 2021, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
He was born on August 24, 1956, in Galveston, TX, to the late Ruthie Mae Howard and Isaac O’Neal.
He attended school in Galveston, TX and graduated from Ball High School. He worked several jobs in Galveston with his last job being with Parks and Recreation for the City of Galveston. He accepted Christ at an early age and became a lifelong member of Greater Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Ruthie Mae Howard and Isaac Oneal and his former wife, Hazel Butler.
He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Melody Howard; children; Bobby Jr. (Krystal), Jerome,Sr., Joseph (Connie), Andre (Antoinette), John (Chaunte), Landon, Crystal (Robert), Lindsey and Leslie; siblings, Sharon Howard Wells (William) of Galveston, TX and Christine Kiel (Lonnie) of LaMarque, TX; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and along with a great host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss Bobby Howard, but will be glad to have known him.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor Michael Dwyer, Sr. ,Sr. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
