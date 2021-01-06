SANTA FE — Mrs. Jeanne Maude Danesi passed from this life Sunday, January 3, 2020.
Jeanne was born on August 4, 1940 in Houston to Dudley and Doris Powell. A junior high football game brought Jeanne and Louis Danesi together and on July 6, 1957 they were married. It was the beginning of a shared beautiful life filled with 7 children. Jeanne loved being a mother but especially loved being a grandmother. Traveling with family or getting together for a special occasion always made her happy. She was a great cook and enjoyed baking, card games, casino trips, sporting events, crocheting, crabbing, and being around people. She worked at the Tupperware company as a manager, she owned Small World Day Care in Texas City, and was a professional baker for many years. Above all, Jeanne loved the Lord. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society and Friendship Club. Her devotion to the church helped revive VBS and she served as VBS director for many years. Jeanne was a one-of-a-kind woman and her legacy will forever be cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Powell and Doris Powell Simpson; husband, Louis Danesi; and son, Johnny Danesi.
Survivors include her sons, Anthony Danesi (Kathy), David Danesi (Carolyn), and Michael Danesi; daughter-in-law, Nancy Danesi; daughters, Patricia Garmon, Marie Carr (Mike), and Kathie Ridlen (Mike); brother, Donald "Keith" Simpson; sister, Carolyn Holland; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons, John Carr, Russell Carr, Adam Carr, Matthew Danesi, Mitchell Danesi, Jacob Danesi, Louis Danesi and Jeremy Danesi. Honorary bearers will be her granddaughters, Leigh Green, Amanda Wagner, Ellen Blackwell, Shannon Vinson, Katie Ridlen, Shelbie Ridlen and Leighanne Jones.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jeanne's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
