Polly Blackwell
GALVESTON—Polly Blackwell, age 91, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Sandra M. Sonnier Kane Britto
TEXAS CITY—Sandra M. Sonnier Kane Britto, age 65 of Texas City, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Webster, Texas. Arrangements are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Sylvia Hanson Johnson
TEXAS CITY—Sylvia Hanson Johnson, 81, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her residence in Texas City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
