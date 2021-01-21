TEXAS CITY —
Mary Lee Denton, 79, departed this life on January 16, 2021, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Mrs. Denton family invites you to share in a visitation on Saturday January 23, 2021, from 9-10:30 AM at Progressive Baptist Church (909 40th St.). Due to COVID the family will have a private service. She will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required.
Mary is survived by, children, Diane, Eric, Donald, Constance (Rev. William), Dr. Minister Joline (George “Pete”), Jacqueline (Melvin), Vanessa, Earl, Gregory (Trajuan), Tiffany (Larry); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
