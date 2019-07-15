, who nurtured, cared for, comforted and entertained family members and friends for decades from her homes in Galveston and Dickinson, died Wednesday at her home in Texas City. She was 85.
Born Betty Jean Lynch in Galveston in 1933, she was valedictorian of the Ursuline Academy graduating class of 1951. For the rest of her life, she spoke fondly of Ursuline, kept in touch with classmates and remained especially close to one, Kay Everling.
Ms. Lynch spent two years in New Orleans at Ursuline College, until it closed in 1953. She returned to Galveston and worked at the Moody State School for Cerebral Palsied Children, then in the Southwestern Bell local business office.
In their 20s and early 30s, Ms. Lynch and Ms. Everling often traveled together for vacations, including to New York City and Mexico City. Two Ursuline classmates joined them on a trip to a dude ranch, outside Bandera, in the Texas Hill Country.
In 1966, Ms. Lynch married Ellis Williamson, also of Galveston. Now Mrs. Williamson, by the early '70s she was mother to three sons and was raising them and running the household full-time.
Almost every evening, she cooked, plentifully enough to have leftovers and well enough that they went fast. She took pride in generating yelps of surprise and delight with thoughtfully chosen and expertly wrapped birthday and Christmas gifts, often hiding or disguising them for greater effect. She baked cakes and cookies, organized parties and road trips, and decorated for every major holiday.
And Mrs. Williamson excelled at conversation. For most of her life, she would put aside everything else for an opportunity to visit, whether on the phone or in person.
In 2008, Mrs. Williamson and her husband moved to Dickinson to live closer to their sons and their families. Mr. Williamson died in 2015, and in 2017 Mrs. Williamson moved to Texas City.
Survivors include Mrs. Williamson's sons, Chris, Gary and Steve; daughters-in-law, Stacie and Stephanie; grandchildren, Tyler, Tristan, Ryan, Grace and Matthew; numerous nephews and nieces and their families; and Ms. Everling.
Preceding Mrs. Williamson in death were Mr. Williamson; her father, Bill Lynch, Sr.; sister, Joyce Wagner; mother, Leona Lynch; and brothers, Bill Lynch, Jr., and Bob Lynch.
Mrs. Williamson's family will receive visitors Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. and entombment at Calvary Cemetery.
