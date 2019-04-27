Mr. Richard Thomas Maradeo passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 peacefully at his home in Kemah, TX at the age of 64.
Rick was born in the Valley Forge, PA Army Hospital to parents Helen Bubak and Air Force master Sergeant Matthew Maradeo.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and graduated basic training as an honor guard. He spent his life at sea as an engineer and was awarded for his many accomplishments throughout his career. At the time of retirement, Rick ended his 20 year career with the Coast Guard in Galveston as a Damage Controlman Petty Officer First Class.
Galveston was an island that he loved, an island that he lost love, and an island that he found love again.
After retiring, Rick worked for the City of Galveston Water Department for a few years until getting back in the engine room at The Galveston/Bolivar Ferry.
Rick and his wife, Mary, worked for TxDot until they both retired and eventually found a home in Kemah, once the kids grew up and moved out.
Rick was an accomplished engineer and always had a passion for the sea. He loved the land and surrounding water. He also had a natural green thumb and loved to garden.
His contribution to changing the world was his teaching and practices of the principle of reduce, reuse, recycle to his family and others around him. He chose to be cemented because he didn't want to leave a big carbon footprint with his passing.
Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dalia "Mary" Maradeo; children, Douglas, Angie, Rickey, Stephen, Raymond, and Catherine; grandkids, Alyssa, Isabel, Rickey, Joe, Troy, Jason and a future granddaughter; brother Matthew (Dorothy); sister Anita (Pat).
He is preceded in death by his parents and previous wife Donna Joy Maradeo and brother Lenny Maradeo.
A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Afterwards, his final resting place will be at Houston National Cemetery with a military funeral and forever be known to his family and friends as the hero that served a lifetime so we can enjoy our lives and our freedom.
