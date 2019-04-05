Born in Texas, Alice was the youngest child of James & Allie Richardson. In 1974 Alice began her search for God. Attempts to read the Bible on her own failed, as did trying to get answers to her questions from her Baptist religion. Prayer & circum-stances brought Alice in contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she was shown truth through Bible study. In June of 1974 she was baptized. Now she wondered how to give God her best. A friend introduced her to temporary pioneering. She en-joyed it so much, in 1978 she became a regular pioneer. Never having a partner, she felt Jehovah & the congregation was her partner. They gave her needed field support & encourage-ment. Pioneering was a decision she never regretted!
In 1983 Alice married Wilfred (Fred) Pelletier Jr. & moved from Texas to Colorado. Fear of leaving her comfort zone was put to rest by loving friends in her new congregation. When work played out there, Fred’s family convinced him to move to California. Here, Alice learned to lean even more o Jehovah, since here, Satan seemed to increase his attack. In Texas, her mom died. Also, she & Fred start dealing with serious health issues. November 2009, her love of 26 years died, now it was she and Jehovah. But Fred was still missed. Through pioneer-ing, Jehovah kept Alice going, although her health got worse. Service now involved more letter writing than ever before. Others said her letters were encouraging. Jehovah continue to bless her efforts!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 7551 Monticello Dr., Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Alice leaves behind a sister, Barbara Goynes, a niece, Angelia Goynes, other nieces & nephews. And a large spiritual family with some very dear friends.
