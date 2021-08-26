HITCHCOCK —
Have you ever felt genuine, unconditional love? Then you know how it felt to have met my mother. Ginger Rene Hicks passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, but spent every day of her 50 years loving family, friends, and life. She loved her husband for over 30 of those years, and she loved my sister and I for longer than we’ve been on this earth. She filled as much of her time as possible with family, and her favorite spot at any occasion was at the bottom of a pile of children. Though her time here was shorter than expected, it was packed with a few lifetimes worth of experiences. She globe-trotted, sunbathed, road-tripped, star-trekked, sightsaw, ocean-lined, pontooned, thrill-rode, story-told, and laughed a whole lot. The world will never be the same, but it is absolutely a better place because she was in it. She was the personification of love, and we’ve been unbelievably blessed to have been loved by her.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Hicks III; her 2 children, Edward Hicks IV and Alyssa Hicks; and countless other family and friends.
To join us in remembrance, a visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m., August 28, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 4:00 p.m.
