Family and Friends are invited to join us in the Celebration of Life Services of our loved one, Margietta Wilborn Ford, lovingly known as “Margie” on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Carlos Phillips, officiating, she will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Margie was born in Galveston, Texas on January 9, 1947, and departed this earthly life on November 8, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. Margie was a graduate of Prairie View A&M University receiving her BS in Nursing; she retired from Mainland Center Hospital after 35 years of dedicated service.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Sarah Wilborn; and grandson, Denshay Jarahd Benson. She is survived by her husband, Odell Ford; three children, Candace Holmes (Clifton), Kimberly Ford and Odell Ford (Demeteria); grandchildren, Trezlynn Ford, Trevis Derouen, Anise Ford, Amber Ford, Jeremiah Ford and Taja Chiles; great-grandchildren, Jordan Benson, Dylan Ford, Daylan Ford and DeAndre Clark, Jr. of Texas City; and a host of other family members and friends.
