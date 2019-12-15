Norma Attanasio Laine, 91, of Houston, TX, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on December 7, 2019 after a long illness.
Devoted daughter of the late Leon and Concetta Attanasio, Norma was born in Galveston on September 27, 1928. She was a graduate of Dominican and was Homecoming Queen for Kirwin High School in 1946. Norma was an active member of both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Patrick’s Church, where her children attended school and where she was a passionate member of the Newman Club. She often proclaimed that among her many blessings were the countless and lifelong friendships formed during these years. Norma met the love of her life, Randall Laine, at a high school dance when she was introduced to him by her brother, Paul. Randall’s constant devotion won the love and support of her father which was no easy task since he was very protective of his daughters and no man was good enough for them. After marrying on June 15, 1949, at Sacred Heart, Randall later enlisted in the Marine Corps resulting in their move to San Diego, CA. While expecting their first child, Norma was living on the base when Randall was in Okinawa during the Korean War. As the time grew nearer for the birth, Norma’s father drove to San Diego to bring her home to deliver in Galveston, ensuring that their first-born, Randall Laine, Jr., would be a Texan! They would later be blessed with three more wonderful children: Paul, Norma, and Matthew.
The family began a new chapter in 1970 when Randall was transferred to Houston for business reasons. Being away from Galveston for the first time, Norma continued her unequivocal devotion to her children and their pursuits. While serving annually as the consummate room mom and volunteer, Norma began a successful career in real estate that lasted many years, culminating with her own brokerage firm.
Among Norma’s greatest passions was her cooking, a skill learned from her Sicilian mother, Concetta. She loved cooking for anyone and everyone and her holiday meals were legendary. You could not go to her home for a visit without having to eat something even if you weren’t hungry.
Norma was happiest surrounded by her family: eating, laughing, joking, crying and just being together. Arguably her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She cherished the countless days she spent doting over their every need. In short, family was her hobby and her life.
Her warmth, empathy for others, caring disposition and genuine concern for everyone she encountered are traits we will never forget. Her contagious smile and laugh will be dearly missed, but we are comforted knowing she is with our loving God for eternity.
Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randall A. Laine Sr.; her parents, Leon and Concetta Attanasio; brothers, Paul Attanasio Sr. and Leon Attanasio Jr.; beloved niece, Angela Perry; and beloved nephew, Steven Scroggins.
Norma is survived by her sister, Lena Perry and husband, Bob; sisters-in-law, Anna Attanasio and Patsy Scroggins; brother-in-law, Dale Laine and wife, Marilyn; children, Randall Laine, Jr. and wife, Diane, Paul Laine, Norma Laine Michalek and husband, Jimmy, and Matthew Laine and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren: Randall Laine III, Kelly Laine, Miranda Laine Blankmeyer and husband, Tommy, Renee Laine Hunter, Paul Laine Jr., Ashley Michalek Knopp and husband, Bryan, Kristin Michalek Baird and husband, Adam, Catherine Michalek, Jimmy Michalek III, Stephen Michalek, Allison Michalek, Reid Laine, Caroline Laine, Matthew Laine, Jr., and Charles Laine; great grandchildren: Annabelle Knopp, Patrick Knopp, Madison Hunter, Hannah Hunter, Evan Michalek, and Najoni Laine; and numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
The family will receive friends for the visitation December 16, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX at 5:00 pm; a rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral services will be held December 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX at 10:30 am with burial following at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, TX.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Norma’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
