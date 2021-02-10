FRIENDSWOOD — R. Bryan Corey passed suddenly Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his Friendswood home. Bryan was born August 29, 1941 in Oklahoma City, OK to Rowland Corey and Mamie Bryan Corey. He was a retired Biologist and member of the Friendswood Methodist Church.
Bryan was Emeritus Chairman of the Board of Governors Shriners Hospital for Children, Houston. A Master Mason, J.W. Chandler Lodge, Knights Templar and member of Arabia Shriners, Houston, Shriners International. Bryan served as a longtime member of the Friendswood Library Board and a Galveston Bay Master Naturalist and Nature Photographer. He was an Elder in the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee Citizen’s League, Houston.
He is survived by his wife, P. Kaye Corey; natural sons, Eric Bryan Corey (Jamie), Mt. Vernon, MO, Damon Todd Corey, (Motoco), Portland, Oregon, and Christopher Brendon Corey, Homer, Alaska; sons, Keith Troy Killgore (Barbara) Brenham, TX, Jon Kevin Killgore, Texas City, TX; grandchildren, Grace Corey, Mt. Vernon, MO, Jackson Killgore, Brenham, Ashley Kaye Sikora (Blake), Midland, TX, Sean Patrick Killgore (Ariel), Friendswood, TX; 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Bryan’s name to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
A memorial service pending. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.