January 21, 1946 - July 13, 2018
Mr. James Robert Taylor, 72, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018.
Mr. Taylor was born January 21, 1946 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Taylor will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate the funeral service.
