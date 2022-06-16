Villanueva

Services for Irma Villanueva will be held at 10:00am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Tx 77591

Jackson-Hall

Services for Blake Jackson-Hall will be held at 1:00 p m, Friday, June 17, 2022 at La Marque High School Auditorium, 397 Duroux Rd., La Marque 77568

Scurry

Services for Cherry Scurry will be held at 11:00am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Historic Ave. L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L in Galveston, Texas

