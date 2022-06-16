Funeral services for Friday, June 17, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VillanuevaServices for Irma Villanueva will be held at 10:00am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Tx 77591Jackson-HallServices for Blake Jackson-Hall will be held at 1:00 p m, Friday, June 17, 2022 at La Marque High School Auditorium, 397 Duroux Rd., La Marque 77568ScurryServices for Cherry Scurry will be held at 11:00am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Historic Ave. L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L in Galveston, Texas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonChild drowns in Texas City pool, police sayCutter Eagle berths in Galveston for first time in 50 yearsAsian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall StreetWoman alleging sexual assault countersues Galveston County developerCoast Guard's tall ship visit to Galveston begins FridayGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crash Collections‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradePort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to RememberCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueIn Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2Insects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest Pyramid Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (107) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (64) When is enough, enough? (63) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.