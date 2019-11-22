October 18, 1960 — November 15, 2019
Frank Lawrence (Lance) Monteleone, beloved son of Frank and Ruth Monteleone, and brother of Stuart Mark Monteleone, passed away on November 15, 2019.
Lance was a member of Who’s Who in American Junior Colleges, Phi Theta Alpha, Phi Kappa Phi, Alpha Chi, and Lambda Alpha Societies.
Memorial service for Lance Monteleone will be held at St. Christopher Episcopal Church at 2508 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX 77573-4258, on November 23, 2019, at 3 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.