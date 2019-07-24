Services for Ronald L. Foster, of Texas City, TX, will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by The Celebration of His Life at 2:00 p.m. Both services will be held in Carnes Funeral Home Chapel, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
Burial will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery. The family will accept Family and Friends at the Funeral Home following the Saturday Service in the Banquet Room.
Please send condolences to the Funeral Home.
