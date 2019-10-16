Rose Catherine Taormina O’Rourke, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Rose O’Rourke was born in Galveston, Texas to Vincent and Frances Taormina on November 29, 1925. She was proud to declare herself as a second generation “BOI”. Rose resided in Galveston County for her entire life.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” O’Rourke; son, Lloyd James O’Rourke; her parents; her sisters, Antoinette Piperi, Mary Holland, Anne Summerville, and Pauline Summerville; and sister-in-law, Lily Mae; her brothers, Joseph Taormina and Charles Taormina; and her great grandson, James Redus “Jimmy” Negrotto.
Rose’s life was devoted to her family, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind to cherish the wonderful memories of her beautiful life her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl O’Rourke Day and husband Redus of League City; three grandchildren, Danny and Jeanette Negrotto, Jacquelyn and Curtis Svoboda and Laura and Brandon Ellender, all of League City. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren: Emily Svoboda, Bryce Svoboda, Aubree Svoboda, Jaxon Negrotto, Sadie Ellender, and Duke Ellender; her sister, Margaret Tramonte; and sister-in-law, Constance “Connie” O’Rourke, both of Galveston. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who adored her presence and positive spirit. Rose was known by many family members and close family friends as “Granny Rose” and she proudly loved that designated name for most of her adult life.
Rose worked her entire life in the banking industry. Her career began at First Hutchings Sealy National Banking Galveston as a telephone operator, teller and head teller and when she retired, at the age of 62, she was the Assistant Vice President of Bank of America (Nations Bank). Rose enjoyed playing cards, attending the AARP gatherings, Ball High class reunions, family gatherings, big and small, and working crossword puzzles (she would make up the words!). Most of all, Rose enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family. Rose was known for her kind heart, everlasting positive attitude and beautiful smile. She never met a stranger and always treated everyone that she met as a friend and a loved one. She was smiling and peaceful as she transitioned from this life to her everlasting life!
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at Malloy & Son at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, with a graveside service immediately following at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be: Benjamin Holland, Charles (Sonny) Taormina, Dr. Howard Dillard, Gary Summerville, Thomas Summerville, Vincent Joseph (V.J) Tramonte, and Joseph Jasper (Tra) Tramonte. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Ted O’Rourke, Dr. Thomas Rowe, Andre Landry, Eric Wells, Danny Negrotto, Curtis Svoboda and Brandon Ellender.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our Granny’s physician and nephew, Dr. Howard Dillard, as well as her loving caregivers: Joanna, Irainah, Angelica, Erica, Michelle, Sylvia and Kris at The Cottages of Clear Lake in League City.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at the HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital ICU for their warmth, kindness, love and extraordinary level of care to our beloved “Granny!”
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Rose’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.