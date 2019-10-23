Lillian Grace Alexander Tidwell, 88, a resident of Pearland, TX formerly of Huntsville, TX passed away on October 22, 2019. Lillian was born on December 24, 1930, in Lamesa, TX to Vernon and Lela Mae Alexander.
Lillian graduated from Lamesa High in 1947, she attended Northwestern State College in Alva, OK and Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, OK. She met Paul in Alva and they were married in 1949. Paul worked for Monsanto and they lived in Texas City, TX, Pensacola, FL and Decatur, AL.
They retired to Elkins Lake in Huntsville, TX in 1989. Lillian enjoyed playing golf and was especially interested in the Rules of Golf. She also liked playing bridge, reading, making baby quilts and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, TX.
Lillian joins her husband of 63 years, Paul W. Tidwell; she is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Opal Brinlee; and brother, Conrad Alexander.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Susan Yarbrough; son, Steven Tidwell, wife Barbara; grandchildren: Jennifer Kopf, husband Matt, Dusty Yarbrough, wife Nikki, Nicole Tidwell, Alyssa Rugg, husband Robert, and Paul M. Tidwell; great-grandchildren: Alexis Henderson, Mason Rugg, and Austin Rugg.
Per Lillian’s request, there will be no services.
