Cyrus Clanton Bubba Wagner, Jr.

GALVESTON — Cyrus Clanton Wagner, Jr. (Bubba), of Galveston, passed away Tuesday March 2nd, 2021 at his home. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston on December 15, 1957 to Cyrus Sr. and Mary Ann Wagner. Cyrus was an entrepreneur his entire life. He began his first business at 12 years old, when he came up with the idea to serve an area of great demand on the Island by starting a float rental stand on west beach. In his early adulthood, Cyrus decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and joined the ILA Local 20 to become a longshoreman.
After a few years of working as a longshoreman, Cyrus got the idea to start his next and most successful business venture in the most interesting way. A torsion spring broke on his garage door and he decided to change it himself. After almost breaking his arm changing the spring, he decided that there must be the potential to make a lot of money in anything that could "hurt you this much." Gulf Side Overhead Doors became a staple in the community. Galveston residents could count on him not only to fix their doors, but make them laugh with his exuberant personality up until the day he died.
In true Island resident fashion, one of Cyrus' early passions was fishing, along with playing baseball and surfing. As an adult, Cyrus' passion was his family, his business, and all of the great relationships he built with the community through operating in it. When he became a grandfather, he was so proud and was known to drop everything in order to spend time with his grandchildren. He loved to make them laugh and smile. He lived life by his own rules and is remembered by many for his integrity, generous nature, and unique character.
Cyrus is preceded in death by both of his parents, Cyrus Clanton Wagner, Sr. and Mary Ann Wagner; and the tragic loss of his oldest child, Tandy Rose Wagner, to appendicitis at the age of 11.
Cyrus is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Rose Wagner; daughter, Lorie Anna Wagner, her children, Lacy (20), Sadie (5), and Sebastian (5 months); son, Andy Troy Wagner; and son, Cyrus Clanton Wagner III, his wife, Melissa and their children, Ashtyn (5) and Brooklyn (1).
Cyrus' family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, March 8th, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 9, at St. Mary's Cathedral, in Galveston. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Cyrus' page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
