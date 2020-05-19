SANTA FE—
Mr. Curtis Ray Kelm, Sr. passed from this life Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, in Galveston.
Born April 1, 1946 in Brenham, TX, Mr. Kelm had been a longtime resident of Santa Fe. Curtis owned and operated Kelm Home Services as a master plumber for over 50 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a former member of the Walter M. Pierce Masonic Lodge #1639 AF&AM. Curtis was known as a hard worker but loved his family, especially his grandkids who affectionately called him PawPaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Otto and Rosaline Louis (Klingsporn) Kelm; wife, Carol Kelm; brother, Russell Kelm and step-daughter, Misty Ridlen.
Survivors include his sons, Curtis Ray Kelm, Jr. and wife, Jana of Dayton; Clinton Michael Kelm of Santa Fe, Michael D. Ridlen and wife Kathie of Columbus, Mark A. Ridlen of Santa Fe; daughter, Amanda Lee Kelm-Recknor and husband, Jarrod of Santa Fe; grandchildren, John Paul Phillips, Jared Carroll, Haylee Kelm, Taylor Kelm, Hannah Kelm, Saydie Recknor, Blayne Recknor, Jena Kelm, Clinton Kelm, Jr., Katie Ridlen, Shelby Ridlen; great grandchildren, Kendall, Brendan, Cowboy, KenLee, Aria; his dogs, LouLou and Bear and his cat, Kitty.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Curtis’ name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
