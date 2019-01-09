Mrs. Flonnie Mae Lewis, 94, of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, January 2, 2019.
Born in Branchville, Texas on November 25, 1924, to Samuel L. Lewis and Vernia V. Wells-Lewis. Flonnie retired after twenty-five plus years from Texas City ISD.
Flonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. and Vernia V. Lewis; husband, Buster Lewis; daughter, Dimple Lewis-Caldwell; granddaughter, Dorinda D. Caldwell; brothers, Wilbert Lawson, Sr., Herbert L. Lawson, Sr.,
She leaves behind her son, Wilbur G. Lewis Sr., devoted granddaughters, Roslyn Caldwell-Correia (Paul), Clarinda Gail Caldwell-Johns, Natalya Caldwell-Warfield (Chris), Kimberly Caldwell and Flornetta “Angel” Brooks; and devoted grandsons Clarence Caldwell Jr. (Jackie) and Melvin Young Lewis; a host of other loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Merlyn Lawson; son-in-law Clarence Caldwell Sr; devoted cousins Marie Bland.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. in Texas City with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by services at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor A. L. Bell, officiating. Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. on Monday, January 14th at the Houston National Cemetery.
