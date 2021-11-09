GALVESTON, TX — December 26, 1948-October 16, 2021
Philip was born in Galveston and lived there most of his life.
He was an amazing guy and had great love and caring in his heart and he expressed it through his work with others and his countless friends. His sense of humor and wit were always sharp and funny and sometimes challenging for others to embrace. Though we all knew he was expressing his love, albeit in unusual ways.
Philip's work in 12 Step programs was nearest and dearest to his heart. The program and sobriety gave him a life he treasured and he spent countless hours passing on what he had gained through the work. He definitely walked to the beat of his own drum, and may we all walk to our own. That may be his biggest legacy. Live life to the fullest, no matter the circumstance.
A brief list of his interests and accomplishments: Drove the Tour Train in Galveston, Drove a school bus for GISD, Participated in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Became an EMT and Paramedic, Founded 3C's Ambulance Transfer Service and also worked offshore as a Paramedic, Worked for the City of Galveston in the Traffic Dept and as Director of the EOC-creating the protocols and document for Emergency Management.
Philip is survived by his sister, Susan Lipnick Lynch and his dear nephew, Harris Lynch. He is also survived by multiple cousins and dear friends.
Philip spent the last 6 years of life with the love of his life, Sharyn Houseman Yetman. The two were reunited after many years in different orbits. Their relationship and love were something he treasured and always mentioned frequently.
Philip was predeceased by his parents Ben and Marguerite Lipnick.
