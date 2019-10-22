Patrick Alan Vyvial, 67, resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed from this life, Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born December 8, 1951 in Galveston, Texas to proud and loving parents, George & Nora Faye Vyvial.
Patrick spent his working career in maintenance in the industrial industry. He comes from a family of all boys. He never married. Patrick was a caring son, brother, and uncle, who leaves behind a lifetime of memories, especially the love of surfing.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, George Vyvial; brothers, Donald and Terry Vyvial.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Nora Faye Vyvial; brothers, Michael Vyvial and wife Sandra, and David Vyvial; his nephew Aaron Vyvial and wife Sara; niece Amy Farmer and husband Matt.
In his honor a visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with a funeral service following on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Schulenburg City Cemetery in Schulenburg, Texas.
