Steve John Kotlarich Jr. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 10, 2018. He was 95 years old. Steve was born and raised in Galveston, TX.
Steve served in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII in the 456 Fighter Squadron; 414th Fighter Group in the Pacific Theatre as a tail gunner on a B17 Bomber.
After his 4 years of service, he worked for Southern Select as a bottler and delivery truck driver in Galveston until it become Falstaff. He retired from Falstaff after 38 years.
Steve was a charter member of La Marque Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and deacon. Steve was a lifetime member of the BPO Elks Lodge. He was married to the love of his life, Nora Caldera, for 60 years. They loved to dance, garden, cook, attend church, and spend time with their children and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nora, parents Josephine and Stephen Kotlarich, his brothers Henry & Antone Teichman, his sisters Mary and Katie Teichman, Mary Mezzino, Artie Cappolino, Jo Ann Hamel, and granddaughter Paula Morris.
He is survived by his children Steve Kotlarich III, Larry Kotlarich and wife Darlene, Donald Kotlarich and wife Debra, and Stephanie Morris and husband Randy. Grandchildren Heather Wayland, Aubrey Kotlarich, Kristin Posey and Paige Kotlarich and great grandchildren Gavin Posey and Garrett Posey. He is also survived by his sister Camille King and family friend Robert Fossier and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation for family and friends will be at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with nephew Craig King and Dr. C.O. Magee officiating.
Pallbearers will include Robert Fossier, Robert Fossier Jr., Andrew Falcon, Aubrey Kotlarich, John Carlson and John Vasquez. Honorary Pallbearer will be Randy Morris.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Dementia Society of American at dementiasociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.