TEXAS CITY — Chester Lee Hughes, age 93, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.com
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- One killed in early morning highway shooting near Gulf Greyhound Park
- Old Galveston apartments to become short-term rentals; luxury apartments planned for League City
- Man accused of killing wife in La Marque jailed after leaving hospital
- Examiners identify La Marque man killed on I-45 after shooting
- Marchers call for firing of La Marque officer over shooting death
- One killed in crash on state Highway 146 in Bacliff
- Galveston sees boon in COVID call of the wild
- COVID aid package won't save the day, Galveston County residents say
- Two shot, one killed, two arrested in La Marque, police say
- 17-year-old dies after reported shooting in Galveston
Collections
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Beaumont West Brook Playoff Football
- In Focus: Houston 76, Temple 50
- In Focus: Santa Fe Christmas Parade
- In Focus: Ball High vs La Porte High School Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Playoff Fooball
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Pearland High School Football Playoffs
- In Focus: Colts 26, Texans 20
Commented
- Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see (92)
- Randy Weber should stop putting Trump above the people and the law (90)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (90)
- Democrats stole the Nov. 3 election (89)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Inauguration Day can't come soon enough (73)
- Nobody trumps Trump on lying, cheating and stealing (63)
- Ken Paxton and Donald Trump have a lot in common (44)
- We crafted an ugly image of ourselves in 2020 (41)
- Electoral College worked settling the 2020 election (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.