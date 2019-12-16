Louise Schmidt Gilder, 79, of Texas City passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Galveston. Louise was born January 21, 1940 in Galveston, to Louise and George Schmidt III.
Louise worked with the Galveston ISD for thirty plus years and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: James D. Gilder, Sr. Louise is survived by three sons: James D. Gilder of Texas City, Daniel W Gilder of Texas City, and Kevin J Gilder of Texas City; one brother: George E. Schmidt of La Marque; six grandchildren: Frances, Joshua, Heaven, Jessica, Lisa and Leslie; one great grandchild: Heavenly.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock.
