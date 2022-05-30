TEXAS CITY — Vincent Albert Ciabattoni, 83, of Texas City, passed away May 28, 2022 in Webster. He was born July 29, 1938, in Corona Long Island, New York to Vincent C. Ciabattoni and Rena Marie Micheletti. Vincent served in the United States Air Force and was an Insulator for Asbestos Workers Local 22. He was co-owner Wilkerson Supply Company, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus and Former Past Grand Knight. Vincent and Carolyn were married for 64 years and lived most of their lives in Texas City, raising three wonderful children. Vinnie was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son: Michael A. Ciabattoni, a daughter Alicia Biela; three brothers: Jesse Ciabattoni Sr. (Stella), Robert Ciabattoni, Gerald Ciabattoni and two sisters, Madeline Jennings (Bart) and Norma Brown. Vincent is survived by his wife Carolyn Ciabattoni; a son, Tony Ciabattoni (Lisa); a Bonus Daughter, Mihoko Nakagawa; daughter-in-law, Pam Ciabattoni; a sister, Dawn Ryan (Tim); two sisters-in-laws: Linda Ciabattoni and Debbie Ciabattoni; a brother, Albert Boatman (Dee); seven grandchildren: Lee Biela, Scott Biela, Jennifer Pierce, Jonathan Ciabattoni, Jeffrey Ciabattoni, Shelby Ciabattoni, and Vincent Ciabattoni and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday May 31, 2022 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm, with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A service will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, with Father Clint Ressler officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ciabattoni, Jeffrey Ciabattoni, Kade Pierce, Scott Biela, Joe Packard, and Billy Perskey.
Memorials may be made to St, Jude Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Program.
