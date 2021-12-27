SAN ANTONIO, TX — It is with great sadness we share the passing of our Mom, Phyllis Ann Schultz Wenglein.
Throughout her life, Phyllis enjoyed events shared with friends—-from Life Begins at Forty Golf Tournaments and Costume Contests to singing Camp Bruster songs with her special Iowa cousins, to her tap dance shoes and ballet toe shoes even worn at age 50+ years!
Her 80th birthday celebration was a truly special occasion as she was seen kicking up her heals and singing most of the evening. She always had fun!
Phyllis was born, February 16, 1932, and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, by her proud parents, Leonard and Maude Berry Schultz.
Phyllis graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, then attended the University of Iowa where she was a proud member of the Hawkeye cheerleading team.
Phyllis pursued her passion of nursing and graduated from Iowa nursing school. She was of the generation who was proud to wear the starched white uniform and her white nursing cap.
Phyllis moved to San Antonio in 1953 where she met and married her husband of 49 years, George Wenglein. Post WWII, when George returned from his Navy service as a dive bomber off of a carrier, he served as the manager of Luby’s on Broadway. George and his brother-in-law, Bob Luby, had discussed the concept of cafeteria dining prior to their war service and were now moving forward with their business plan.
Phyllis was a dental assistant in the building owned by Luby’s on Broadway. George was famous for occasionally sending a piece of pie or perhaps a fried chicken leg via the mailman to be delivered to Phyllis. After a year of dating, they were married in San Antonio December 16, 1955.
During their 49 years of marriage, Phyllis and George shared in the joy of their three children. They built a home in the NEISD area, and the kids attended local schools and graduated from MacArthur High School. Phyllis was supportive of her children in their home room activities, sporting, and musical events. She had the creative flare to design and make unique costumes including Rag Time Cowboy Joe, Shirley Temple, and the Good Ship Lolly Pop. Costumes that have been worn in recent years.
Phyllis was a long-time member of a special group of ladies, “the bridge group.” They began a friendship in the early 50’s and shared in the joy of births of kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, many weddings and special celebrations throughout the years. Midge, Augusta, Pat, Ellie, and Phyllis have continued bridge games until the recent years. They shared a special friendship bond that taught us the value of long-term friendships.
Phyllis belonged to the garden club, “Le Club” and continued involvement in activities, style shows and the ever-changing directory.
Phyllis attended many of her high school and college reunions through the years keeping in contact with her special friends via letters and calls. It was not unusual for Phyllis to pick up the phone and call a dear friend, whom she may not have talked with in years. She had a way to find and connect with them.
Phyllis enjoyed her years of service on the Methodist Hospital Board as well as her years of service to The Ecumenical Center of San Antonio. Her passion for caring for others from her early years of nursing was evident in both of these roles.
Phyllis and George had numerous friends from their years of Luby’s Cafeteria’s growth and expansion. In the beginning years, wives were a supportive part of the team to help open locations. Through the opening of over 200 stores across 12 states, Phyllis, and other spouses, were a vital part of ribbon cuttings and greeting customers.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, Teri Wenglein, George H. (Skip) Wenglein, Jr., and Annie Wenglein-Brawner and husband Rick. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kerry Wenglein Callender, Sydney, Alex, Kori, and George Wenglein.
Growing up as an only child, Phyllis embraced her numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who shared many wonderful ranch, beach, and ski vacations. Her Iowa relatives were a valuable part of Phyllis’s life, and she enjoyed her return trips to the cornfields of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The family would like to thank Dr. Harold Brannan for his constant companionship and care of Phyllis for the last 12 years. The two of them enjoyed many wonderful events at The Towers and other social events around town. They could be found on the dance floor or perhaps singing in the crowd. Life at The Towers for Phyllis and Harold provided many social functions to share in their love of life and friendships.
We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to Maria Marrufo and her daughter Marissa Mota and Elizabeth Palomino for their loving care and compassion in helping our mother. Their daily attention to detail and interest in ensuring Mom’s health and safety was invaluable. Thank you also to Maite Bosquez and her mother Saskia Bosquez for their care and compassion with Mom. Special thanks to Embrace Hospice, Nurse Gigi and Carlos for their professional assistance and guidance.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to The Ecumenical Center—George H. Wenglein Child/Family Wellness Center or Embrace Hospice.
A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
Mom, you lived a great life, you fought the good fight. You and Dad taught us to live by The Golden Rule, and we will continue to do our best!
