ALGOA—Mrs. Olga Lidia Espericueta passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019, in Webster.
Olga was born on September 21, 1963 in Ejido Mira Soles, Mexico. She was a dedicated worker her entire life and kept up with two jobs to help support her family. Family was everything to Olga. She loved having everyone together especially if she was cooking. Olga’s pup, Peaches, was spoiled with her love but any four-legged creature was welcomed with open arms by Olga. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roberto Espericueta; parents, Eliseo and Catalina (Cerda) Garza; son, Rigoberto Lugo and wife, Nina; brothers, Eliseo Garza Cerda, Armando Garza Cerda, Alfredo Garza Cerda; sisters, Griselda Garza Cerda, Maria Guadalupe Garza Cerda, Alma Delia Garza Cerda, Rosa Nelly Garza Cerda, Diana Marisol Garza Cerda; grandchildren, Nathan Lugo, Ciara Castanie, Helayna Lugo, Lilliana Lugo, Julian Lugo Salcido, Jacob Lugo Salcido, Rigoberto Lugo Munoz, Dominic Lugo Munoz, Maverick Lugo.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Deacon John Carillo officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.