Joyce A. Dundee
GALVESTON—Joyce A. Dundee, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Mary Alice Davis
GALVESTON—Mary Alice Davis, 86, formerly of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Needville, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
John Clifford Walker
LEAGUE CITY—John Clifford Walker, resident of League City, passed away February 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Janet J. Harris Falcon
GALVESTON—Janet J. Harris Falcon, 64, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Joshua Lee “Josh” Wooten
ALGOA—Mr. Joshua Lee “Josh” Wooten, 17, passed from this life Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
