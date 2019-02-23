Joyce A. Dundee

GALVESTON—Joyce A. Dundee, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Mary Alice Davis

GALVESTON—Mary Alice Davis, 86, formerly of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Needville, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

John Clifford Walker

LEAGUE CITY—John Clifford Walker, resident of League City, passed away February 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.

Janet J. Harris Falcon

GALVESTON—Janet J. Harris Falcon, 64, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Joshua Lee “Josh” Wooten

ALGOA—Mr. Joshua Lee “Josh” Wooten, 17, passed from this life Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription