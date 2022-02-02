GALVESTON — Derrick Dwayne Sasser Wilson, 43, transitioned to his heavenly home on January 17, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Derrick was born in Galveston, TX, on February 17, 1978, to Rena Wilson, and Michael R. Sasser.
Derrick is preceded in death by Grandparents, Dallas Wilson Sr., Gladys Wilson, Willie Lloyd Sr, and Ruby Davis; Uncles, Dallas Jr., Warren, Jacob Sr, Allen, Fredrick (Wilson), Stanford Champagne, Willie Lloyd Jr., Clarence Sasser and Aunt, Bernice Richard-Warfiled.
Derrick Wilson leaves cherished memories with his Mother, Rena Wilson; Father, Michael Sasser (Mary); Son, Dereiaz Wilson; Brothers, Bobby Wilson (Keisha), Michael P. Sasser Jr.(Felicia), and Solomon Gee; Sisters, Nakia Laddie, and Karen Arredondo; Uncles, Harrison (Verna), Phillip , Lester (Charmaine), Albert, Chester, Donald (Wilson), and Rodney Davis; Aunts, Henrietta Harmon Verna Taylor (Leroy) and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation at 9:00 AM followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Compton Memorial COGIC in Galveston, TX. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
