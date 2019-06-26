HITCHCOCK—Christopher Allineice, 42, departed this life on June 4, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center

Christopher was born May 20, 1977, in Galveston, TX. He attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1997. Chris was an extremely independent man, he had a special need but wasn’t needy. Chris was employed by Mattress Land Furniture.

Left to forever cherish him is his mother, Jessica Scott (Thomas Lockett); brothers, Isaac and Tommy Scott; sister, Felicia Scott; nephew, Bryant Bradley; great nephew, Michael Scott, Jr.; aunt, Mae Johnson; devoted friends, Big Ken (proprietor of Big Ken’s Wrecker Services), Brisa Sanchez, Amanda Sanchez and the entire Amandole-HCS staff and family, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019 at greater St. Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6) with Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr. Officiating.

Send condolences to www.fieldsjohnson.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription