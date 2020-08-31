Funeral service for Robert Clough will be held today at 5:00pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Helen O’Connor will be held today at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Nassau Bay, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral home of Dickinson, TX.
Funeral service for Juan Vargas will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
