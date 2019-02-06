Mary Francis Long-Brown, age 80, graced this world on November 5, 1938 in Grapeland, Texas and entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family in Texas City, Texas. Mary was raised in Galveston County and was educated in the La Marque public school system.
Mary retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch, formerly known as John Sealy Hospital, after 20 years of service. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City under the leadership of Pastor D. N. Benford.
Mary was better known as “Francis”. Mary loved her family, playing card games and slot machines.
Mary is preceded in death by: husband, Andrew Brown; parents, Calvin Long, Jr. and Mary Etta Johnson Long; two brothers, Eddie Long, Sr. and Alfred Curtis Long and sister, Barbara Long Craig.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories: her only child, Diane Callis (Andrew); her sister, Faydine Boykins of West Texas City, Texas; her loving ride or die brother, John L. Long of West Texas City; her devoted granddaughter, Monica Callis (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Arriel Yarbrough and Calvin Denefield, Jr. along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank caregiver, Destiny Stance (Mary) for devoting her time to provide special care for Mary as if she was her own blood relative. We would also like to thank Theresa Victoria (CNA) of Heart to Heart Hospice for going above and beyond her call of duty.
Services for Mary will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019. A public viewing is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial ceremony at 3:00 p.m. Both events will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3). www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. 409-933-4300. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.