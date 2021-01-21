LEAGUE CITY — Ethel May Lawhorn, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 18, 2021 at UTMB Hospital in League City, at the age of 94, after an unexpected acute illness.
Ethel was born on January 24, 1926 in Beggs, Oklahoma to Hannah Virginia Jones Hall and George Hall. At the age of 4 years old Ethel moved with her parents to Galveston. Later in her young life, her mother married George Sinclair Bain, who raised Ethel as his own child.
Ethel attended Sam Houston Elementary School and Ball High School in Galveston. Her first job at the age of 16 years old was at the Old Historic Buccaneer Hotel, on 23rd and Seawall Boulevard, as an "Elevator Girl." She often stated this was the best and most enjoyable job she ever had. She often spoke of the Mountain Speedway Roller Coaster (erected in 1921) close to the Buccaneer that she visited quite often and loved to ride. She also worked as a Secretary at the Old Historic Black Hardware on the Strand where the Old Galveston Square is currently located. She was a homemaker the majority of her life, taking care of her family she dearly loved. She loved to cook and made the best stuffed crabs and German Chocolate cake you could not resist. When she was not cooking she enjoyed her casual trips to the casinos. In later life she enjoyed her bingo games and puzzles, as well as spending hours on her IPAD at 94 years old.
Ethel married Robert Butler Lawhorn on December 26, 1944. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could have and she will be greatly missed and forever in her family's heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Norris; grandsons, Chance Norris and Yancey Lawhorn; Frank Norris, former son-in-law; and Barry Rexford, forever family friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hannah Virginia Bain; father, George Sinclair Bain; husband, Robert Butler Lawhorn; and son, Robert Hall Lawhorn.
Pallbearers will be Chance Norris, Yancey Lawhorn, Shannon Quijano, Frank Norris, Barry Rexford, and Billy Oglesby.
Ethel's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, January 25, 2021, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with interment following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ethel's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
