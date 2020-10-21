It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Samuel Rene Santos of Hitchcock, Texas on October 19, 2020, at the age of 46. Samuel, also known as Sam to many, was born on January 23, 1974 in Texas City, Texas to parents Mike and Mary Santos. Sam was an outstanding caregiver to his parents for many years. In addition to being a dedicated and loving son, Sam was also an incredible little brother, uncle, and friend.
Sam attended Hitchcock High school and graduated class of 1992. Sam was a soft-spoken man with the kindest heart. He was not a man of many words, but his actions spoke louder than his words. He was always there to lend a helping hand because of his loving soul; he made it his life’s purpose to care for his parents. His parents and family meant the world to him. Sam held a special bond with his nieces and nephews, and he enjoyed spending time with each of them. When Sam was not spending time with his family, he would cheer on his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
He is preceded in death by his father; Mike Santos, Sister; Julie Santos, and Sister-in law; Lisa Santos. His loving memory will remain in the heart of his mother, Mary Santos, who survives him , brothers; Mike Santos (Carmen), David Santos, sisters; Yolanda Santos (Alex), Anna Carrera, Lois Santos (JP), along with many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Pallbearer’s; Richard Salazar, Rey Maza, Frank Ruiz, Ricky Santos, Steven Ruiz, and Paul Santos.
Honorary pallbearers; Adam Carrera, Keith Santos , Dexas Villarreal, Marcus Ruiz, River Maza, Riley Santos and JP Garcia.
The Santos family welcomes you to pay your respects for a Visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12 to 1pm. Services 1pm to 2pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street Hitchcock, Texas. Immediately following burial a reception will be held at ACTS Christian Church 401 10th Ave North Texas City, Texas.
A special thank you to Richard Salazar for being Sam’s best friend and a part of his life for so many years.
Sam’s memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
