SANTA FE — Phyllis Baust Fisk, age 75 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday December 27, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM — 6:00 PM Friday, January 1, 2021 with a Rosary to be recited at 5:30 PM at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
