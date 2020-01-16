James Troy Wright Jan 16, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Troy Wright, age 79, of San Angelo TX, passed away on Tuesday, January 14th 2020. He was born in Texas City, TX to Troy Hayden Wright and Lillie Belle (Parrish) Wright on August 20th 1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody found in water at Pier 21 that of well-liked Galveston manDeep discounter to anchor Texas City shopping centerI'm not sure Galveston is built for this new trendTwo accused of shooting at woman after I-45 crashMan found dead on Texas City sidewalk, police investigating'No ordinary transaction' Texas firm to buy Hotel Galvez, Tremont House in GalvestonOne dead as search continued after boat collision near Galveston jettiesGalveston's newest Coast Guard cutter dedicatedRemains found in South Pacific ID'd as Galveston man killed in WWIIOne arrested in connection to Texas City killing CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump (89)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (88)The Daily News should've known better (54)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)Please keep your religion out of my politics (43)United Methodists wait, worry as schism over gay rights looms (43)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (42)
