DICKINSON — Marilyn Margaret Pate, 87, former resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away October 29th 2020. She was born October 15, 1933 in North Chicago, Il. to parents James Kelly and Margaret Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her late Husband Johnnie Pate of Dickinson Tx and children, Patti Wright, Sandy Hulse, Pee Wee Arden, and J.T. Arden.
She is survived by daughters, Susan McKinney, Margaret Bollmeier, Lori Wright, and Mary Jane McFadden; son Jimmy Arden; and Susan Pate Rogoz, Bonnie Schoellkopf, Melinda Pate Armbrester, and numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and great great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday November 4th, 2020 from 5 pm-6 pm for Family members and open to the public from 6 pm-8 pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 am at West Bay Assembly of God in League City, Texas with Reverend Melvin Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Pleasant Hills Children's Home in Fairfield, Texas.
