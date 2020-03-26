Mary Ida Drummond Brandhorst passed away, Sunday March 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary was a fighter and survivor for 91 years, living through the Great Depression, WWII, the Texas City Disaster, several hurricanes and two battles with cancer.
Mary was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 28, 1928 to Thomas Huggins Drummond and Mary Agnes Brunson and grew up in Beaumont, Texas, where she met and married her beloved husband, Wilton Crews “Pete” Brandhorst. Pete preceded her in death in 1996.
Mary and Pete moved to Texas City, Texas, where they both worked in the petrochemical industry. It was there that they started a family, raising Wilton Crews Brandhorst II, Terry Ross Brandhorst and Julie Ann Brandhorst Barnes, who all survive and miss her, along with their spouses, four loving grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Mary was an expert genealogist, long before the use of computers, and reveled in discovering new things about her family’s history. She was a distinguished member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Daughters of Pilgrims United, Daughters of the Confederacy, National Society Magna Carta Dames, Bay Area Genealogy Society and many other organizations.
The family plans on a private memorial in the future, and in lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Houston Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.