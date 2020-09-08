Christian Paul Quinn, age 18, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on November 12, 2001 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in Galveston and attended Trinity Episcopal School from pre-k through 8th grade. He graduated from O’Connell College Preparatory School, where he excelled on the basketball team. He attended St. Thomas College briefly after graduation. Christian was a very loving, kind and caring person who always fiercely spoke up for the downtrodden. His passion was spending time with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Bobbi Cashman; grandmothers Gail Stewart and Leslye Loesel; and grandfather F.B. Quinn, Jr.
He is survived by his loving father Geoffrey Quinn; Kimberly Sergeant; half-brothers Seth Burts and Justin Forsmann; step-grandmother Melinda Quinn; uncles Victor Cashman, Christopher Quinn and Matthew Quinn; aunts Diedre Quinn and Ingrid Sebastian; cousins Nick Cashman, Alexandra Cashman, Jeff Quinn, Kirsten Quinn, Jill Quinn, Ryan Quinn and Taylor Quinn.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M., with a memorial service following at 4:00 P.M., with Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.