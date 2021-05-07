NORTH PALM BEACH, FL — Stephanie Jae Radovich Born an islander in 1955, Stephanie Jae Radovich's love of the beach took her from Galveston Texas to settle in North Palm Beach Florida until her death on May 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father John Radovich, Jr., her grandparents Mary and John Radovich, and Olga and Steve Miller.
Stephanie leaves behind her mother Ethel Radovich, brothers John and wife Mary, Brian and wife Lori, sisters Susan and husband Chas Randal, Sharon, Sally and husband Elmer Zebley, nephews and niece Katherine, Kyle and Samuel and her loving kitty Tiki. Cousins Pamela Krause, Janice and husband Frederick Johnson, Joseph Laudano, Darnell and husband Joe Russo, Sheila Kern, Michael Miller, Nancy and husband Jonathon Erickson, Steven Bradley Wright and wife Stephanie, Andy Wright and wife Tracy, Gregory Wright and all of their children and grand children.
A graduate of Ball High School in 1973, she continued her studies and graduated from the University of Texas at Clear Lake. She worked in aerospace, technology and land development. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and a multitude of artistic pursuits. Her gentle nature will be missed by her family and friends.
Memorial planned for a future date.
