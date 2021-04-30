GALVESTON — Maria Margarita Garza, 89, of Galveston, entered God’s peaceful paradise on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Maria, affectionately known as Margarita, was born on February 8, 1932 in San Felipe Guanajuato, Mexico to Assumption Gomez Garcia and Julia Martinez Montiel.
In 1951, Margarita married Jesus O. “Jesse” Garza who remained her loving husband until his passing 53 years later in 2004. Together they had six children. Blanca Estella, baby girl, passed away in infancy. Although she suffered tremendous loss, she asked God to give her the strength and fortitude to continue to live for her children and husband. She remained committed to that as a mother and her most wonderful, favorite memories were of her children growing up and specifically her sons playing at the baseball fields. She would volunteer for each of their teams to watch them play all day.
Her work ethic was unmatched. She was an employee of UTMB and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church staff for both morning and night shifts simultaneously for 19.5 years. She exhibited true, tireless dedication to her work until her retirement in the early 90’s.
Her love for cooking for her family was immeasurable. You did not leave her home without a fresh, hot meal, it just was unheard of. She enjoyed helping others, reading her Bible, and going to church. She had a deep Catholic faith and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and later St. Patrick’s Church. She was active in the Damas Ladies Group at both parishes.
Margarita was blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her five children: devoted daughter, Mary Lou, sons Jesse, Arthur, David and Joe; grandchildren: devoted granddaughter Dianna (Mario), Jessica, Renita, Danielle, Michelle, Michael, Jenna and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Leah, Trystan, Valerie, Smith and Emilia; siblings Avelina, Jacinto, Fabian and Esperanza; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Margarita was proceeded in death by her husband, Jesus O. “Jesse” Garza; parents Assumption and Julia; baby girl Blanca Estella; siblings Cirila, Amalia and Miguel; and many sister and brother-in-laws.
Family will receive visitors after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home in Galveston. Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be at held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Mario and Trystan Martinez, Michael Melendez, Tomas Gomez, Jesse, Jacob and David Garza.
Family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to caregiver Maria Ramos; loving niece and adoptive daughter Maria “Chita” Gomez; Nieces: Elvia Gomez-Whitlock, Julia De Leon, and nephew Tomas (Nickie) Gomez. Also, the staff at Gulf Health Care: Danelle, Breelyn, Melinda and Terry.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. 2 Timothy 4:7
