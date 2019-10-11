Celebration of life services for Walter Brannan will be held today at the Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Funeral services for Connie Elder will be held today at Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 3506 N 1/2 in Galveston. Viewing starts at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Memorial services for Stanley Toohey, Sr. will be held today at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church Alta Loma, 5400 Main St. in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Bernadine Cooper will be held today at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 909 40th in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral services for Norma Williams will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Memorial service for Marcus Mendez will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, Pearland, 2422 E. Broadway St.
Celebration of life services for Viola Cooper will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Memorial services for Beverly Lemire will be held today at 10 a.m. at Midway Church of Christ, 10408 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Celebration of life services for Harriett Patterson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Cibolo Creek Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Rd., Fair Oaks Ranch.
Services for Emma Douglas will be held today at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home — Huntsville, 1700 Normal Park Dr. in Huntsville. Visitation from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m.
Funeral service for Joseph Scott will be held today at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 322 Laurel St. in La Marque. Visitation will be from 9 — 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Services for Barbara Turner will be held today at Shiloh AME Church, 1310 Martin Luther King St. in Galveston. Visitation from 9 — 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
