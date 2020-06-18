Jessie B. Davis
TEXAS CITY—Jessie B. Davis, 56, departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Dietrich Denise Simmons
Dietrich Denise Simmons, 52 , passed away on 6/16/2020 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Billy Ray Stewart
GALVESTON—Billy Ray Stewart, 59, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.