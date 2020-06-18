Jessie B. Davis

TEXAS CITY—Jessie B. Davis, 56, departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Dietrich Denise Simmons

Dietrich Denise Simmons, 52 , passed away on 6/16/2020 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.

Billy Ray Stewart

GALVESTON—Billy Ray Stewart, 59, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

