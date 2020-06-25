Dr. Elaine Threatt-Stinson passed Tuesday, June 16th. Dr. Threatt-Stinson was pillar in the community and will be greatly missed by adults and children alike.
Dr.Threatt- Stinson headed the youth program at St. John Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Following her heart, she open Biblicalview School of the Bible and eventually, joined the Carpenters House family, under the pastoral leadership of Pastor Pope. Continuing her work for the Lord, she taught the Word of God with passion and conviction.
She will be sorely missed by her son, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To God be the Glory and the Power and Honor, forever and ever. Amen
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
