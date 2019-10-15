Cathy Jean Marinos died unexpectedly in her sleep, early Thursday morning, October 10, at her home. She was 65.
Born in Galveston, Cathy grew up in LaMarque and graduated LaMarque High School. She continued her education at Galveston College and the University of Houston/Clear Lake, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stanley Marinos; her mother-in-law, Patsy Marinos and children: son, Marcus Marinos and significant other, Margie Melendez; and daughter, Lauren McFadden and husband, Todd. Surviving siblings include her brother, Michiel Beer and wife Barbara; sister, Patricia McCrary and husband Roney; brother-in-law Gus Marinos and wife, Terry; brother-in-law John Marinos and wife, Rebecca; sister-in-law, Stephanie Marinos and partner, Lisa Gall. Her nieces include Sheri Tassin and husband Roy; great-niece Stacie Robinson and husband Thomas, and their daughters Callie, Carlee and Colbi; great niece Rachel Harris and husband Milo, as well as their children Lane and Cheyenne. Her surviving nephews include Scott McCrary and wife Jill, and daughters Samantha, Shelby and Kaylee; as well as nephew - Jorge Cruz-Aedo. Cathy’s parents - Catherin and Michiel Beer, and father-in-law - George Marinos, preceded her in death.
In addition to being an integral part of community and school activities, Cathy was also well known for volunteering for projects with her church – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Yet, Cathy was happiest being with her family and friends – and especially spending time with her great nieces and her best friends. She looked forward to attending gala events such as PAWS Gala and Mardi Gras events at The Tremont House each year. She loved cooking for her family, trying out new recipes, decorating for holiday occasions, gardening and quilting. And, if you asked Cathy what she most looked forward to, she would answer: “Happy occasions together with her family.”
Without question, her daughter Lauren’s wedding in August 2018 was the epitome of the perfect event for her, as she was so happy that so many members of their families and their friends traveled to attend the beautiful outdoor wedding in the Colorado mountains. She loved how everyone was having such a fun time and how each of the families truly blended into one happy family.
Cathy’s professional career began in the late 70s at Houston Lighting & Power (HL&P) – where she met her future husband, Stanley. From there, her career expanded to substitute teaching in GISD elementary schools and later “subbing” exclusively at Trinity Episcopal School. One of the most popular “subs,” Cathy always looked forward to the opportunity of being at Trinity and enjoyed the time she spent with both teachers and students. For the past almost 9 years and until her death, Cathy worked with Robyn Bushong, What We Do Best, LLC. She was best known in the community for her role as Administrative Assistant and Assistant Coordinator for two major annual projects: The Rotary Club of Galveston’s Annual “Rotary Tab” and the ABC13 Annual “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive.
Visitation will begin at 5pm, Thursday, October 17, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont/23rd Street, Galveston, with a memorial service to follow at 6:30pm. On Friday, October 18, a private burial will be held. Honorary pall bearers include Marcus Marinos, Todd McFadden, Michiel Beer, Gus Marinos, John Marinos, Roney McCrary, Steve Boothe, Rusty Legg and Dow Solari.
Contributions may be made in Cathy’s name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090; Galveston County Food Bank, 624 4th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas, 77590; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Cathy Marinos will be remembered for having a heart of gold. She’ll be remembered for being “everyone’s mother,” for providing the best support system possible to family and friends, for simply being an incredible friend to many and always greeting those friends with a smile. Cathy Marinos was simply a “joy” to be around.
